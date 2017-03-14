Political cartoons at RSC: Rome, Trump and all that

To coincide with the Royal Shakespeare Company’s forthcoming Rome Season a new

exhibition of political cartoons opens at the theatre on Saturday. Draw New Mischief at the theatre’s PACCAR Room celebrates 250 years of Shakespeare and political cartoons, and will feature five specially commissioned cartoons from renowned cartoonists. Curator of Draw New Mischief, David Francis Taylor, an associate professor of English at the University of Warwick, spoke to Gill Sutherland about it.

So, David, it seems to be a boom time for satire at the moment! Discuss!

Yes that’s a really interesting way of looking at what’s going on. There’s so much for satirists to feed off, with Trump in America and the Brexit situation, that it has been hailed as a ‘Golden Age for satire’. However, I think it’s more complicated than that. Yes, on the one hand satirists are having a field day; on the other hand the question of what satire can actually do to change things has become ever more pressing — more now than ever before.

Who are the people looking at cartoons of Trump and the impressions of him on Saturday Night Live? By and large it may be that they are preaching to the converted. So it’s a really interesting way to look at what satire can do. It might be called a boom time, but in my view it’s also a crisis for satire. Yes, there’s lots of satire but is it really getting us anywhere?

There was a tremendous amount on Trump in the build up to the presidential election — he was ruthlessly ridiculed but it had absolutely no effect on the outcome.

Crikey, so Trump’s to blame for a crisis in satire, as well as everything else!?

Trump is a political figure who is peculiarly resistant to satire, because he’s so over the top already. He cannot be exposed, which is what cartoonist thrive on. For example, cartoonists would take a politician who is anti-immigration and depict them building a wall to keep migrants out… but Trump is building walls and banning people from Muslim countries! Trump makes it hard for the satirists because what he does and says is already pushing things to the extremes.

So what is the purpose of political cartoons and what are the origins?

In Britain, political cartoons go back to the 17th century, and what we recognise now emerged in the 18th century. For me, the way political cartoons work is that they are an ultra responsive way of thinking about the political moment. Politics is a messy business, it’s bewildering; it doesn’t have a neat beginning middle or end, or even clearly identifiable villains or heroes. So one of the things cartoonists have done since the 18th century is to try and find a way of fashioning this bewildering and odd political moment into a story… and the real challenge is they have to do that with a single image.

By turning to Shakespeare’s plays the cartoonists are able to use a single image to say so much. For example, in the exhibition there’s a cartoon of President Obama as Hamlet in 2013, the very moment that Obama’s government was weighing up whether they wanted to be in the war in Syria, and this cartoon shows Obama holding a skull labelled ‘Syria’ and behind him you can see the ruins of Aleppo and a mountain of skulls indicating the death toll. What this cartoon does is actually offer us quite a complex picture of political indecision. Because if we know that Hamlet is a tragedy about someone who doesn’t know how to act, then suddenly a much richer narrative comes into view for us.

How did you decide what to include in the Draw New Mischief exhibition?

We’ve selected 30-odd images from 1760 through to this year — it’s been tricky because there were hundreds to choose from. The British Library has a huge searchable database online, so that’s how I’ve found most of these cartoons; and the British Cartoon Archive at the University of Kent were also a great help.

We particularly looked for cartoons that would work with the Rome plays: any kind of political portrayal or assassination. If you think about Michael Gove stabbing Boris Johnson in the back, and there was a lot drawing on Julius Caesar last year.

Macbeth is the most popular play with cartoonist, then probably Hamlet.

We have selected cartoons that give a sense of an enduring tradition, today’s cartoonists are doing something similar to those from 100 years ago or longer.

The cartoons must have changed in the last 200 years?

One important way they have changed is the medium. Back in the 18th century they were published as single sheet engravings in specialist bookshops. You framed it or pasted it into an album. By the mid 19th-century cartoons had moved into magazines like Punch, and then by the start of 20th century you have the emergence of the editorial cartoon in newspapers. Today, as newspapers have gone online, it means that cartoons are being seen in new ways, and can be shared on Twitter and social media, and move across national borders. Of course there can be consequences of that; when one nation’s sense of humour clashes with another’s [for example, the Charlie Hebdo killings in 2015].

In some sense the cartoons have become simpler; in the 18th century they were quite elaborate. Someone like James Gillray — often described as the ‘father of political cartoonists’ — produced really elaborate drawings with lots going on. Most cartoonists today know they have to get a point across in a matter of seconds — so that’s why Steve Bell’s depictions of David Cameron as a condom or Donald Trump with a toilet head are so effective.

You have also commissioned five cartoonists, tell us about them.

We’ve commissioned the five cartoonists to produce their work on a different Rome play at roughly the same time as it opens at the RSC. It will keep the exhibition fresh and alive.

We wanted a couple of big name artists, so Steve Bell from The Guardian is the first to submit his [see his take on Julius Caesar, pictured] and across the political landscape we have Christian Adams from The Telegraph. We also wanted to go with some less well known and international cartoonists, so we have commissioned Ann Telnaes, a Pulitzer Prize winning political cartoonist from the Washington Post — she used to work for Disney and her cartoons are wonderful — hers of Trump are really fantastic. We’ve also commissioned Lorna Miller, a young, dynamic Scottish cartoonist whose work has appeared in Private Eye. Finally we’ve asked Victor Ndula, a political cartoonist for the Kenyan national newspaper The Star for his perspective.

It’s a real challenge for the cartoonists who are going to have to somehow use their specific play to respond to events of the moment. It’s going to be tremendously exciting to see what they come up with.

Finally, what do you hope people will get from the exhibition?

A couple of things. People tend to maybe think of Shakespeare as being something they see on a stage or they’ve read in school, and a lot of people don’t realise how profoundly Shakespeare circulates and influences our environment — the way we see things beyond literature. Hopefully people will leave the exhibition being conscious of the degree to which Shakespeare’s characters and narratives shape the way that we see and engage with the world. And perhaps they will leave with a renewed appreciation for the skill, intelligence and wit of these cartoonists, and the tradition that has been going on so long.

WHERE AND WHEN: Draw New Mischief: 250 years of Shakespeare and Political Cartoons is on at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre’s PACCAR room from Saturday, 25th February to 15th October. Entrance is free. David Taylor’s book on political cartoons, Plotting Politics: Caricature, Parody, and Literary History, will be published next year.