New chapter in canal’s long history

THE finishing touches to a £280,000 winter makeover of South Stratford Canal are nearing completion. Work on the picturesque Stratford Canal is part of a programme which has seen lock gates replaced and historic brickwork restored.

The works are being carried out by the Canal and River Trust, the charity that cares for 2,000 miles of waterways, as part of its annual winter maintenance programme.

The works on the South Stratford Canal will see more than £280,000 invested in installing new lock gates, repairing existing gates and restoring historic brickwork.

Skilled workmen and engineers from the Trust will be carrying out the important repairs. Sections of the canal will be drained of water and hundreds of fish rescued and moved to other parts of the canal before the old lock gates are lifted out by a crane and new ones fitted.

The new lock gates are hand-crafted using traditional methods in the Trust’s specialist workshops at Bradley in the West Midlands and Stanley Ferry in Yorkshire. A single lock gate can take up to 20 days to make and has a working life of between 25 and 30 years. In order to be watertight they need to be built very precisely, fitting tightly to the masonry of the lock walls and to each other.

To complete the project a new lock gate made of solid oak and weighing two and a half tons was lowered into position to replace the old lock gate at Bishopton recently.