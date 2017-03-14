Air Ambulance day proved a good bet

THE rain and drizzle did little to dampen the spirits of the crowd at the Warwickshire Air Ambulance Countryside Day, which raised £14,809, writes Georgina Fuller.

It took place on Sunday at Warwick Racecourse, and was the second year in a row Warwick has supported the ambulance service in the annual build up to Cheltenham Festival, which starts today, Tuesday.

Tickets for the hospitality tent sold out and guests were treated to some hot Cheltenham tips from a star-studded panel including Grand National winning jockey Jason Maguire, Tom Earl from 188Bet and local trainers Dan Skelton and Kim Bailey.

Broadcasters Lee McKenzie and Paul Jacobs also hosted a panel on the Paddock Pavilion alongside Earl, before the first of the six races began.

The day had a family focus and there were a range of activities on offer to keep children occupied and entertained, including pony rides, falconry display, ferret racing, stiltwalkers, balloons and magic performers.

Grace Skelton, chairwoman of the Air Ambulance Development Board and wife of race horse trainer Dan, said it was a privilege to support air ambulance.

“It provides such a vital service to our local community, without the benefit of any government funding.

“Days like today are a wonderful testament to the impact the air ambulance has on our county and the tremendous support it receives from the community.”

The WNAA (Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance) is currently campaigning for a new helicopter which, Mrs Skelton added, is ‘sorely needed’.

Local trainer, Laura Hurley, whose mother, Bronwen, was the second person to be saved by the service after falling from her horse at their yard in Kineton in 2003, took her team along for the day as a thank you to them for all their hard work.

Laura’s, whose horse, Catchin Time, won the Jackpot Handicap Hurdle at Warwick last month, said it was great to see so many people there supporting the service.

Andre Klein, general manager at Warwick Racecourse, said the meet was one of his favourite race-days of the year.

“We’ve had a great turnout today and everyone is looking forward to Cheltenham, the highlight of the year for punters like me,” he said.

The WNAA carries out an average of three missions every day, with each costing around £1,700.