‘No guarantee cuts will not impact on teaching’

ANOTHER group of headteachers have written to parents warning them of impending cuts to their budgets.

The letter — sent out on Friday — is signed by the headteachers and chairs of governors of the Kineton Learning Community Schools.

They are Ettington, Kineton, Moreton Morrell, The Dassett in Fenny Compton, Wellesbourne, Hampton Lucy, Temple Herdewyke and Tysoe primary schools, and Kineton High School.

In the letter they say the average reduction as a result of various changes to school funding, rising staff costs and the removal of specific grants is £77,420.

“This is leading to a number of tough decisions being made. For each of our schools, the impact of any future reduction in budgets is extremely concerning. Our schools are not alone.

“As a group of headteachers and governors, we will continue to work hard to ensure that any cuts have the least impact on teaching as possible. However, rising costs and a frozen budget mean that tough decisions may have to be taken.

“We cannot guarantee that such cuts will not impact on teaching, despite doing our best to prevent this.

“Please be assured that we will take the utmost care with budgets to ensure all the money we have is spent effectively on your children. We are also letting the local authority and government know just how serious the funding crisis has become.

“We promise to let you know in plenty of time if our budget means we’ll have to take a significant decision on staffing or activities.”

Last month the heads of all ten secondary schools in Stratford district sent out a joint, unprecedented letter and last week seven in Warwick district followed suit.

All have urged parents to write to their MP and to sign a petition at www.schoolcuts.org.uk that calls on the government to take steps to ensure school budgets are not reduced.