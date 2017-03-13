Bumper crowd turns out for Stratford opener

THERE was a big crowd to see in the new jumps season at a sunny Stratford on Monday and they had plenty to cheer about as the well-fancied Midnight Maestro landed the feature race on the Sky Bet sponsored card in some style, writes David Hucker.

The £15,000 Sky Bet ROA/ Racing Post Owners Jackpot Handicap Hurdle was run as a qualifier for the Challenger Two Mile Series, with the first eight eligible for the final to be run at Haydock Park on Easter Saturday.

Course winner Bleu Et Noir had blazed a trail with champion jockey Richard Johnson, but he was a spent force by the second-last flight where favourite Midnight Maestro took control, running on strongly to see off the challenge of Brotherly Company by four lengths.

As well as the prize money, winning owner J P McManus, whose green and yellow colours will be very much to the fore at the Cheltenham Festival this week, picked up an additional £2,000 under a joint initiative between the ROA (Racehorse Owners Association) and the Racing Post.

There was a shock in the opening Sky Bet First Race Special Juvenile Hurdle with 14-1 shot Attest proving too strong on the run-in for favourite Regal Gait, who had made a valiant effort under Nico de Boinville to lead from start to finish.

Winning jockey Harry Bannister has had a long spell out of action with injury and Attest was his first win since returning to riding at the start of the month. Having notched up 22 winners before hurting his right wrist back in November, this success should prove a springboard to continue his promising career.

Just four faced the starter for the Sky Bet Moneyback Everyday At Cheltenham Chase (A Novices´ Limited Handicap) over an extended two miles, but the field was reduced by half when Mr Cardle came down steeply and parted company with Page Fuller at the first fence and Brother Bennett sent his rider Frankie Penford out the side door at the second.

That left Tara Bridge, himself an early faller on his last start at Fontwell Park, in front and he safely negotiated the rest of the fences to see off the challenge of Lucky Jim and continue the good run of jockey Leighton Aspell, who was in treble-winning form at Sandown Park on Saturday. The runner-up was having his first run since finishing second at Worcester in September and could go one better next time.

Aspell and winning trainer Chris Gordon teamed up again in the Class 3 David Cowgill Memorial Handicap Chase with Howlongisafoot and, after leader Altiepix was pulled up before the ninth fence, he made the rest of the running for a wide-margin success.

With two winners at Plumpton to add to his Stratford double, it was proving a good afternoon for the Winchester-based Gordon, who had taken over the training of Howlongisafoot from Paul Nicholls at the end of October. It got even better 20 minutes later when Funny Oyster made it five wins from five runners for the stable when powering home up the Plumpton run-in.

It may have only been the first meeting of the new season, but there won’t be many exhibitions of jumping over the coming months to match that of Arthur’s Secret, who flew the fences in the Sky Bet Extra Places Every Day Novices´ Hunters´ Chase to give Abs Banks a first winner on her fourth ride, seeing off the 10-11 favourite Olofi in determined style.

There were some promising types in the concluding Take Advantage With Skybet Maiden Open National Hunt Flat Race, with Irish point-to-point scorer Clondaw Castle making an impressive debut under Rules to give jockey Adrian Heskin a winner on his only ride of the afternoon.

Runner-up Hatcher looked a difficult ride, but third-placed High Noon ran with promise of better things to come and favourite Out Of Style, who cost €80,000 should step up on fourth place with the benefit of this experience.