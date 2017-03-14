Stratford claim losing bonus point against Bournville

STRATFORD moved up to fourth in Midlands 1 West after picking up a hard-earned bonus point at title-chasing Bournville on Saturday.

The Black and Whites travelled to Birmingham with a heavily depleted squad as a significant number of players were unavailable due to absence or injury.

As the club’s second team are playing in the final of the Warwickshire Cup this Sunday, players would be ineligible if they played for the first-team, so they could not be called on either.

As a result, the team that face Bournville included three players making their debuts this season, some injured players and a number playing out of position.

The weather conditions were also ideal for the free-flowing rugby that Bournville prefer. An already tough fixture was going to be very tough indeed.

Stratford started brightly and had the bulk of territory and possession for the first ten minutes.

Bournville were the first to open the scoring though with a penalty that the referee awarded from the far side of the scrum. Although the kick went directly over the top of one post it was nevertheless given, so the home side led 3-0.

From the restart, Stratford’s weak tackling allowed Bournville to run the ball straight back at them for an unconverted try in the corner.

Stratford fought back and centre Andy Conway very nearly made it over the line after breaking through the middle of the Bournville defence.

Stratford did win a penalty and went for the line-out. The pack got very close to scoring and Tom Hall, playing in the back row, made it across the line but was held up.

At the scrum, Bournville were penalised for driving up and again Stratford went for the line-out.

Unfortunately, Stratford lacked jumpers and Bournville managed to get up in front and knock the ball back on their side. Skipper and hooker Mark Hibberd reacted quickly and dived on the loose ball for a deserved, if unorthodox, try.

Stratford were very much back in the game at 8-5. At the restart, Craig Voisey uncharacteristically failed to catch the ball deep in the 22 and gave Bournville a good attacking platform.

After a couple of phases, they crashed over the line for another try that went unconverted to lead 13-5.

Yet again, Stratford pulled themselves right back into the game.

From a penalty on halfway, Nathan Geekie, playing fly-half, drilled the ball to the Bournville 22.

The Stratford pack mauled from the line-out and Bournville were incapable of preventing the drive all the way to the try line. Prop Simon Baldwyn scored the second try which Geekie converted and Stratford were just a point behind at 13-12.

Stratford’s job did not get any easier when Hibberd was yellow-carded for taking the man early, although it was a very close call and it seemed a harsh punishment as Stratford’s discipline had been pretty good.

Soon after, Bournville used the extra-man advantage to score their third try under the posts. Bournville were also reduced to 14 players a couple of minutes later.

It was close to the end of the half Bournville had a sustained period on the Stratford line.

Centre Jack Young managed to turn the ball over and kicked downfield to get some breathing space.

A great kick chase saw the Bournville full-back under pressure but over-enthusiasm gave away a penalty.

This was quickly taken, behind the referee’s back, and the Stratford defence was caught napping and Bournville scored the fourth try adjacent to the posts. The conversion was a formality and at half-time the score was 27-12.

Bournville continued to open the gap in the second half with several decisions going their way. An attempted interception by Stratford that was flicked up into the air was deemed a deliberate knock-on. From the subsequent line-out close to the try line, Bournville were able to score again.

Stratford continued to play some good rugby and Conway used his deceptive strength to force his through the defence and break for the line.

With one man to beat and Geekie in support, a simple slip pass gave Stratford their third try and the score line was 32-17.

Stratford then managed to turnover a Bournville line-out but then spilled the ball in a crunching tackle.

Bournville took the opportunity well and once again burst through the middle for another try and a commanding lead 39-17.

Stratford continued to push Bournville hard and was stopped illegally several times in the red zone but the referee had apparently used-up his yellow card allowance.

Within five minutes though, Johnny Smith, a last-minute draftee, managed a score in the left corner to give Stratford a bonus point for four tries.

A few minutes after that, Dan Whitby anticipated well and intercepted a Bournville pass on the halfway line.

The Stratford supporters knew that nobody was going to catch him as he streaked towards the line.

Geekie converted and the score line was a more respectable 39-29. With the full 80 minutes up, Bournville won a penalty which they kicked to give a final score of 42-29.

Considering the make-up of the squad, for Stratford to come away with a bonus point was a great result and the players deserve a real pat on the back for their efforts.

Bournville were always favourites but certainly did not have everything their own way.

The precious bonus point moves Stratford into fourth place above Dudley Kingswinford who lost at home to Moseley Oak 15-24.

The first-team have a week off and the next game is on Saturday 25th at home against third-placed Burton with the kick-off at 3pm.

This Sunday sees Stratford-upon-Avon’s second string take on Nuneaton 2nds in the Warwickshire Cup final at Broadstreet. Kick-off is at 2.15pm.