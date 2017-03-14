Oxbridge places are offered to students across South Warwickshire

RANKED top ten nationally in The Times listings, and with nine Oxbridge offers, Stratford Girls’ Grammar School has a lot to celebrate.

Emma Bell, head of sixth form, said: “We are always truly proud of the diversity of talents amongst our sixth form, and this year is no different.

“With places secured at Russell Group universities, conservatoires and positions with Higher Level Apprenticeship providers, our girls prove that any door is open to them after being in the sixth form here.”

The University of Oxford has offered places to Imogen Horton (History and Politics), Jade Spencer (History), Rosie Williamson (History), Tess Eastgate (Languages), and Lucy Staves (Law).

The University of Cambridge has offered places to Kate Bassil (Engineering), Hannah May (Engineering), Abi Riley (Maths) and a post A-level application by Vicky Simkin (Psychology).

Meanwhile, Anna-Isabel Mochar, of Welford, has also received an unconditional Oxbridge offer, to read History and Modern Languages (Russian) at Pembroke College, at Cambridge. Anna’s family is from and Anna attended school in Austria.

Five offers of Oxbridge places have been made to students at Alcester Grammar School.

Oxford have offered places to Imogen Airlie (Chemistry) and Elizabeth Hatton (Medicine).

Cambridge have offered places to Callum Farrow and Finlay Battersby (Natural Sciences), and Eliza Griffiths, who completed her A level studies last summer, has been given an unconditional place to study English.

Principal Clive Sentance said: “We always encourage students, whatever their level of ability, to make the very best of it and to take every opportunity they can.

“Each year, there are thousands of gifted young people from around the world who try for Oxbridge, which makes an offer something to be celebrated.”

These offers round off a good couple of weeks for the AGS sixth form, following the publication of national sixth form performance tables.

Intense competition hasn’t stopped students from Warwick School and King’s High School receiving a sweep of offers from the prestigious Oxford and Cambridge universities.

Eleven students; Morgan Barnden (OW), Henry Day (OW), Jintong Du, Anna Ellwood, Lucy Evans, Oliver Layzell, Anson Lei, Ross Perry, Ben Rhodes, Tom Steeley and Timothy Tam are set to study their chosen subjects including Chemistry, Engineering, Modern History, Mathematics and Music.

Gus Lock, head master, Warwick School said: “I remain incredibly proud of the achievements of all our pupils and I am delighted that, against incredibly fierce international competition, these students have secured offers from these prestigious universities.”

Richard Nicholson, head master, King’s High School said: “Every year our girls secure places at exceptionally competitive universities: we are proud of all that they achieve. The girls who have offers to Oxford deserve our congratulations, as we know just how demanding an application and interview process it is.”

The Herald has previously reported that ten Oxbridge offers have been made to students at King Edward VI School, in Stratford, with seven offers from Oxford and three from Cambridge.