So you want to be a County Councillor?

THE Warwickshire County Council elections take place on Thursday 4th May across the whole of Warwickshire.

Following a review by the Local Government Boundary Commission, there will be 57 County Councillors elected, 13 of which will represent electoral divisions in the Stratford district area.

If you are interested in standing for election for a four year term of office, you can attend a briefing session aimed at prospective candidates at 5.30pm on Monday 20th March in the Council Chamber at the District Council Offices in Stratford-upon-Avon.

You can stand as an independent candidate and do not need to represent or be affiliated to any particular political party (although many candidates are of course).

You are welcome to attend the briefing session. However, please contact David Dalby, Democratic Services Manager at Stratford-on-Avon District Council in advance on 01789 260210 so that the information given out at the session can be tailored to your needs.