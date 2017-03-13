District council’s transport chief resigns

THE man who has been heading up the Stratford Transport Strategy has resigned from his role.

Cllr Robert Vaudry was Stratford-on-Avon District Council’s cabinet member for housing and infrastructure.

But it emerged last Thursday that he had resigned and replaced by Cllr Peter Richards.

Cllr Vaudry told the Herald: “It was always going to be a demanding role and it has proved to be a full-time job, it needs to be, and I already have a full-time job.

“There has been a lot of extra demands on time since the transport strategy was published and I did not want to do a bad job.

“Chris (Saint, district council leader) asked me to stay on, but if I’m going to do something I am going to do it properly, and with a full-time job I didn’t think I could do that.”

His replacement, Cllr Richards, has been a district councillor since 2014, and currently represents Snitterfield.

He is chairman of regulatory committee and is a member of planning (east) and licensing panel. In 2016 he was called to give evidence to the House of Lords on behalf of Rural England on licensing matters and also writes for the Local Government Association.

Cllr Richards is also a partner at Quotidian Investments, a finance business, where Cllr Vaudry also worked until December last year. He is also a performance coach at Warwickshire County Cricket Club, where he manages the U14 county age group.

The transport strategy is currently out for publication until 23rd March.

Opposition to the proposal for an eastern relief road emerged from a public meeting held in Tiddington last month.

Read the transport strategy in full HERE

See Thursday’s Herald for more more Cllr Richards.