Weekend football round-up

ALCESTER Town bowed out of the Challenge Vase after they were swept aside 3-0 by Midland League Division Three leaders NKF Burbage at Stratford Road.

Danny Janes’ side went into the game missing five key players and they paid the price against their Leicestershire rivals.

Jess Adcock, Alex Coultas and Jack Whitehurst all struck for the visitors, who will now take on either Northfield Town or Moors Academy in the final.

FC Stratford also suffered semi-final misery despite winning their Les James Challenge Cup clash at Redditch Borough

Stratford triumphed 4-2 on penalties following a thrilling 3-3 draw at the Valley Stadium.

The win should have seen them take on Paget Rangers in the final at Walsall’s Banks’s Stadium, but the club have since been removed from the competition for fielding an ineligible player.

In Midland League Division Three, Shipston Excelsior‘s winless run continued as they were were edged out 2-1 by Coventrians at Holbrooks Park.

Chris Mills netted in vain for Steve Hedderman’s side, whose last win was on 14th January.

In Midland League Division One, Racing Club Warwick were held to a 2-2 draw by struggling Pelsall Villa.

Wade Malley and Jamie Smith struck for the Racers, but they were cancelled out by strikes from Pelsall’s Liam Degville and Luke Farley.

Southam United suffered their 25th league defeat of the season following a 3-0 loss to Bolehall Swifts, while Littleton slipped down to 12th following a 3-1 home defeat to Coventry Copsewood.