Williams continues superb form with Warwick treble

WITH eight winners in the last two weeks, Herefordshire trainer Venetia Williams has her horses in good form and she continued her winning ways with a treble at Warwick’s Air Ambulance Countryside Day on Sunday, writes David Hucker.

Few were fancied in the betting market in the opening Coln Valley Stud Novices’ Hurdle over two miles, with odds of 50-1 and upwards on offer for half the field.

Two that were well supported were Count Meribel, who looked the likely winner at Towcester on his previous start until making a mistake at the last flight, and the Williams-trained Grand Turina, who had chased home the useful River Wylde at Ludlow.

The race mirrored the betting, as they were the only two to have any chance from a long way out with Grand Turina, who had gone into a clear lead with a circuit to travel, overcoming an error at the final hurdle to hold off the challenge of her market rival and give conditional jockey Charlie Deutsch his 22nd success of the season.

Williams was looking to double up in the following TBA EBF Mares’ Steeplechase with ex-French horse Buttercup, who had come good at Towcester on her ninth start for the yard.

Winning jockey that day Liam Treadwell was again in the saddle and, although joined at the third-last fence by Kayfleur, they went clear in the home straight for an 18 length success. The runner-up’s cause wasn’t helped by jumping out to the right at the penultimate fence, but she was left trailing behind the impressive winner who, with the penny having finally dropped, looks to be on an upward curve.

After winning a maiden hurdle at Southwell fifteen month ago, Robin Of Locksley had gone seven races without looking like getting his head in front again and owner Simon Caunce was hoping that a change of scenery would rekindle the fire.

He couldn’t have wished for better as, having left Dan Skelton for new trainer Caroline Bailey, Robin Of Locksley turned the Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance Handicap Hurdle into an absolute procession, making all the running with Sean Bowen to finish 35 lengths clear of the field.

The six finishers were well strung-out in the feature Six Nations Rugby At 188Bet Handicap Chase, but West Of The Edge came home like a fresh horse to scoop the first prize for jockey Sam Twiston-Davies and trainer Dr Richard Newland.

Previous winner Carli King had set a good pace in the testing ground, but it was West Of The Edge who came through to take the lead at the penultimate fence and quickly establish an advantage over the rest of the contenders, finishing eight lengths ahead of Talk Of The South, with favourite Yanmare, whose chances had been scuppered by some sloppy jumping, staying on for third place.

Williams had looked like landing another winner on the afternoon when top-weight Miracle Cure held a clear lead coming into the home straight in the Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Saving Lives Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle, but he wandered about going to the second-last flight and had no answer to the finishing kick of Act Four, who was rejuvenated by the wearing of cheek pieces to record his first success since April 2013.

Mon Parrain was sent off the 5-6 favourite to see off his four rivals in the 188Bet Air Wedding Open Hunters’ Chase, but he couldn’t shake off Poole Master, whose jumping kept him contention throughout the final circuit.

Hard as rider David Maxwell tried on the favourite, it was the more experienced Darren Edwards who won the day, driving out Poole Master, on whom trainer Chris Honour had won two races earlier in his career, for a hard-fought success.

Champion jockey Richard Johnson was looking for his 158th winner of the season on Ballygown Bay in the concluding 10% Money Back At Cheltenham Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race, but he had to settle for third spot as Shivermetimbers made a winning debut to complete the Williams treble. From a winning family, the five year-old could prove a shrewd buy at £24,000.