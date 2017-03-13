FC Stratford kicked out of Les James Challenge Cup after fielding ineligible player

FC STRATFORD’S hopes of playing at Walsall’s Banks’s Stadium have been left in tatters after they were expelled from the Les James Challenge Cup on Sunday.

The side that beat Redditch Borough on penalties in the semi-finals of the competition on Saturday contained an ineligible player because of an administrative error.

Stratford were poised to play Paget Rangers in the final at the Bescot Stadium, but the Midland Football League have reinstated Redditch Borough.

“This was a genuine mistake by the club,” said manager, Dave Poulson.

“We’re all devastated that we won’t be able to play in the final at Walsall FC, which would have been a huge achievement.

“A rule that slipped by us meant our club captain, James Robbins, should not have played against Redditch.

“Despite playing and captaining the side 13 times this season, one of which was in the previous round against Knowle, James was ineligible due to playing for Studley.

“Nobody can take away our run in the cup, which has seen us defeat three sides from division two, but unfortunately there was a rule which we missed.”

Redditch Borough will now take on Paget Rangers in the showpiece final on Tuesday, 16th May.