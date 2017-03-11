Stratford Town denied by late equaliser

STRATFORD Town were forced to settle for a point as they were pegged back by Chesham United at the DCS Stadium.

Town took a deserved lead two minutes into the second half through Mike Taylor, but Ryan Blake’s 79th-minute equaliser earned the Generals a 1-1 draw.

Following last weekend’s 2-0 defeat at King’s Lynn, Carl Adams’ side produced a much-improved display against a side still holding genuine hopes of reaching the play-offs.

A lively start to the game saw both teams go close inside the opening ten minutes. Sam Youngs was inches wide from putting Chesham ahead in the third minute with a speculative volley from outside of the area.

Moments later, Dan Summerfield broke down the right-hand side, producing a perfect cross for Taylor, but the big striker headed it wide when it appeared easier to score.

As the half went on, Town became stronger and they carved out three decent chances for Summerfield, Taylor and Ben Stephens, but the stubborn visitors held firm.

Town’s tails were still up at the start of the second half and they got the goal their play deserved in the 47th minute.

Summerfield produced another peach of a cross for Taylor, who this time directed his header past Richard Hayward in the Chesham goal.

Stratford turned the screw and further chances fell to Taylor, Stephens and Will Grocott, but they could not find the finishing touch.

Chesham were still very much in the game and Town needed Jake Weaver, on loan from Birmingham City, to make a sublime save to keep out a close-range effort from Phil Roberts in the 76th minute.

That chance was merely a warning of what was to come though, as three minutes later Chesham were back on level terms.

Blake latched on to a through ball, beat off the challenge of Guy Clark before coolly slotting it home under Weaver.

Stratford almost snatched victory with eight minutes to go, but Mat Mitchel-King thwarted Grocott with a vital goal-saving tackle to ensure it finished 1-1.

Stratford Town: Jake Weaver, Daniel Summerfield, James Hancocks, James Fry (c), Guy Clark, Emmitt Delfouneso, George Forsyth, Will Grocott, Mike Taylor, Justin Marsden (Barry Fitzharris 78), Ben Stephens. Subs not used: Edwin Ahenkorah, Liam Francis, Dylan Parker.

Chesham United: Richard Hayward, Brett Longden (Stephan Hamilton-Forbes 46), Toby Little, Mat Mictchel-King, Benji Crilley, Adam Martin, Dave Pearce, Sam Youngs, Phil Roberts, Drew Roberts, Ryan Blake. Subs not used: Joe Devaney, Ashlee Jones, Cameron Hyde, Shaun Reece.

Full match report in next week’s Herald.