Jackson backs Pozzi to break his world record

BRITISH hurdling legend Colin Jackson has backed Stratford’s Andrew Pozzi to break his indoor 60m world record.

The 24-year-old ended five years of injury hell when he claimed gold in the 60m hurdles at the European Indoor Championships in Belgrade last week.

Pozzi, the world leader this year, breezed through his heat before claiming his first European indoor title in a time of 7.51 seconds in the final at the Kombank Arena in Serbia.

Double world champion Jackson was left so impressed by Pozzi’s peformance he now feels his world record of 7.30 seconds — which has stood since 1994 — is a “marked figure”.

Asked how much potential the Stratford AC member had, Jackson said: “He has more than I had.

“I always keep telling him this and he keeps laughing! He still smiles now.

“Every time I watch him I think if anybody can take my world record it’s this young man. He’s got all of what is necessary.

“He’s got good basic speed and now he’s proved he can win major championships.

“We’ve already seen he can run the fastest times in the world. You can’t ask for much more than that.

“Now he needs to get more training under his belt and just to progress the same way he’s doing. It may take him two years, but I’m thinking that 7.30 is a marked figure indoors and so is that 12.91 outdoors.”