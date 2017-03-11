Double delight for Sumners as he shines on England duty

STRATFORD AC’s rising star Jack Sumners continued his superb run of form when he represented England in an under-18 international against Wales.

Sumners’ double long jump and hurdles gold medals in the England Athletics UK Championships ensured his first England selection in the Welsh Athletics Indoor Under-20 and Under-18 International in Cardiff and he delivered yet again with another double win.

The youngster became the latest Stratford athlete to achieve international recognition when he was selected as England’s representative in the long jump.

He opened his series of jumps with a relatively modest first jump of 6.15, followed by a no jump before he exploded to a new PB of 6.65m which was good enough to win the under-18 duel with the Welsh.

Sam Bennett (Basildon AC) was selected for the under-18 60m hurdles race which was run using the under-20 hurdle spacing.

Sumners and his team-mate Ollie Cresswell were invited to compete as guests and once again the Stratford pair dominated the race with Sumners having the edge to win but it was his amazing time of 7.92 that was the significant feature of his run.

Sumners’ time was the third all-time best as an under-17, but what made it all the more incredible was it was done using the unfamiliar under-20 spacing and was faster than Andrew Pozzi at the same age.

With Cresswell running 8.04 to finish second, the Stratford athletes, including Rory Dwyer, have now run four of the fastest 11 times for under-17 60m UK hurdles.

Sumners said: “The last two weeks have been unbelievable and has been an incredible experience.

“I would never have thought that I could do what I have. Andrew Pozzi is a great inspiration to me and he was very pleased with how I’d done.”