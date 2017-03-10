COMPETITION Win a three-course meal and tickets to see Kiss Me Kate

THE stunning open air theatre, Kilworth House Theatre, opens its 2017 season with the hilarious musical comedy Kiss Me Kate on 31st May.

This dazzling Broadway classic is a comical story of the joy and madness of working in theatre. On the opening night of a musical version of The Taming Of The Shrew in 1940’s Baltimore, the tempestuous love-lives of actor-manager Fred Graham and his leading lady (and ex-wife) Lilli Vanessi are set to collide.

Throw in the husband’s new love interest who is also in the show, and the scene is set for a riotous evening of wonderful wit, delightful dance and romantic entanglements.

Include rousing well-known numbers such as Another Op’nin, Another Show, Too Darn Hot, So In Love and Brush Up Your Shakespeare and audiences are guaranteed an unmissable treat. Kilworth House Theatre, in Kilworth, Leicestershire, is dedicated to producing and presenting large-scale professional musical theatre and are renowned for their sell out shows.

In 2016 they were awarded the highly sought after 5 Star Critics Choice Award for not just one, but both of their summer productions.

To enhance the whole experience, guests have the option of dining pre-show in the beautifully ornate Victorian Orangery of Kilworth House Hotel, taking a picnic to enjoy in the spectacular grounds of the estate, or just relaxing pre-show with a drink from the theatre bar. Given such a unique experience, it really is little wonder that this venue attracts over 60,000 people during their summer season.

Two lucky readers have the chance to win a delicious three-course dinner in the exquisite surroundings of Kilworth House Hotel and two tickets for a performance of Kiss Me Kate at Kilworth House Theatre.

