Former teacher faces trial for sex offences

A former teacher from Stratford has appeared in court charged with a string of sexual offences against boys.

73-year-old David Hutchings, of Swan Court, appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates Court on 28th February to face six charges of indecent assault on a boy under the age of 14 and six charges of gross indecency with a boy under 16 years of age.

The alleged offences took place at Winterfold House School in Chaddesley Corbett in the 1980s where Mr Hutchings was a teacher.

The alleged offences were committed against two boys.

During proceedings last week Mr Hutchings entered no pleas and the case has been sent for trial at Worcester Crown Court on 28th March.

Mr Hutchings was granted unconditional bail.