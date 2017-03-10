Town still two wins away from safety, insists Adams

CARL Adams believes Stratford Town are two wins away from guaranteeing Evo-Stik Southern League Premier Division survival.

With nine games to play, Town appear relatively safe in 17th, ten points above the bottom four.

However, Town’s run-in sees them take on the likes of Kings Langley, St Neots Town and Hayes & Yeading, all sides scrapping to avoid relegation.

Adams said: “Another two wins will see us safe. The problem we’ve got is, people are looking at it as if it’s a good thing that we’ve got to play all the teams at the bottom.

“But if we come up short against a couple of them then there’s a chance we could be put right in it.”

Town take on cup specialists Chesham this weekend and they will need to serve up a much-improved performance than at King’s Lynn last Saturday.

Town were second best in every department as the Linnets cruised to a comfortable 2-0 victory in Ian Culverhouse’s first match in charge.

Stratford travelled to East Anglia without the likes of Mike Taylor and Jamie Spencer, but Adams was making no excuses for their drab performance.

“We were just very poor on the day,” he admitted.

“I genuinely think it was an off-day. It wasn’t so much about the two goals we conceded, but we just never looked like creating anything.

“We only had ourselves to blame with the goals we conceded. We didn’t clear our lines with the first one and the second one was a joke — it was a free header and the lads didn’t do their jobs.

“The pitch was also horrendous and King’s Lynn played it ten times better than we did.”

Adams was also missing Guy Clark and Charlie Faulkner last Saturday, after the duo were sent out on loan to Rugby Town.

Faulkner will remain at Rugby for at least a few more weeks, but Clark will return for Saturday’s clash with Chesham at the DCS.

Adams also expects to have duo Taylor and Edwin Ahenkorah back to full fitness.

Fellow frontman Jamie Spencer, however, will miss the next two Town games after he was involved in a car crash last week. He is expected to return for the trip to Kings Langley on 18th March.