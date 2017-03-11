£300,000 renovation heralds new era for school

A new era has dawned at Tudor Grange Primary Academy Haselor following a major £300,000 renovation project.

The work has seen the creation of the school’s new library, while the kitchen has been moved and the building reconfigured to provide extra office space.

Money for the project has come from the Tudor Grange Academy Trust, while cash to buy 10 new laptops for the school library has been provided by the Friends of Haselor Academy.

Paige Neale, principal of Tudor Grange Primary Academy Haselor, said: “This really is the start of a new era for the school, it’s a massive investment from the trust. From the outside it still looks like a lovely Victorian school but inside it’s got the modern facilities pupils need.

