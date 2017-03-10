PICTURE GALLERY Leamington and Warwick Model Railway Society exhibition

SOME 2,000 people made their way to an exhibition hosted by the Leamington and Warwick Model Railway Society.

There were 20 working layouts on show last weekend at the Leamington campus of Warwickshire College.

The club, which has been researching the history Kineton railway, which closed in the 1960s, will host an open day at its own meeting place on Saturday, 18th March, between 11am and 4pm.

The society’s headquarters is at New House Farm, Knightcote (postcode CV47 2EQ).

*The date for the club’s open day in Knightcote wrongly appeared in the 9th March, 2017, edition of the Stratford-upon-Avon Herald as taking place this weekend.