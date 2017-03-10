Bears sign de Grandhomme for NatWest T20 Blast

BIRMINGHAM Bears have signed New Zealand’s explosive batting all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme as the T20 overseas player for the full NatWest T20 Blast season.

The 30-year-old boasts the highest strike rate of any T20 batsman in the professional game at 171.04 runs per 100 balls.

He recently forced his way back into the BlackCaps team in all three formats following an impressive domestic season with Auckland Aces, which included 139 runs in four McDonald’s Supersmash T20 games at a strike rate of 220.63.

Ashley Giles, sport director at Warwickshire, said: “Colin is a perfect addition to the team for our 2017 campaign, adding the batting firepower that we desire in our middle order, whilst adding depth to our bowling attack as an experienced seamer bowler.

“His batting strike rate is unparalleled in the professional game. He has been in the best form of his career this winter and his power and ability to clear the boundary makes him on of the most exciting batsmen in the game.

“I have spoken previously about needing to recruit cricketers who are not only talented, but are hungry for success, can play the entire campaign and have the right character to become a Bear. We certainly get this with Colin and look forward to seeing him join up with the squad in July.”

Fellow New Zealander Jeetan Patel joins de Grandhomme in the Bears squad as the club’s overseas player for all three formats.

De Grandhomme said: “As a New Zealand cricketer, I am really excited by the opportunity to play to become a Bear. I look forward to meeting Ashley, the team, staff and its Members in July and working together to achieve our goal of a home Finals Day at Edgbaston.”