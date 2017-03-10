Janes unhappy as ‘predictable’ Alcester suffer defeat

ALCESTER Town player-boss Danny Janes slammed his “predictable” players as they suffered a home defeat to struggling Inkberrow last Saturday.

A depleted Alcester produced a poor performance as the visitors secured a surprise league double.

The breakthrough arrived towards the end of the first half when Nathan Davies tapped home following a goalmouth scramble.

“That was one of the worst games I’ve played in,” said Janes.

“I felt sorry for the people who came to watch as the quality of the game was awful.

“Too many times this season players have produced average performances and the game was a product of average performances.

“We never looked like scoring, our play was predictable and there was no combination play in the final third in order to move the Inkberrow defence around.

“In a game that lacks quality, sometimes you need to accept it and just do the basics right and demonstrate character.

“We couldn’t even do that. Fair play to Inkberrow, they did all of those things.”

Janes was also left bemused with the referee, who he branded “arrogant and clueless”.

Both sides ended the game with ten men, and Janes said: “I can’t show any respect for the type of official we had.

“He was arrogant to the players and to be quite honest, was absolutely clueless.

“He flashed yellow cards around, he must think that the players are made of money. Our red card was never a handball, and the red card he gave to their player was a disgrace as it was a great tackle.

“The league seriously need to review having him anywhere near a football pitch.”

Janes will be hoping for a reaction this weekend when Alcester host league leaders NKF Burbage in a League Cup semi-final.