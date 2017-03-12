Dog fouling shock in Holy Trinity Churchyard

SHOCKING revelations of dogs fouling in Holy Trinity Churchyard which owners don’t pick up have been reported to Stratford Town Council.

Town councillors attending a recent general purposes committee meeting were told by the cemetery foreman, Tony Holt, that he and his team had experienced numerous occasions when they had to pick up dog mess, stepped in it or found it smeared on mowing equipment. They’ve even witnessed dogs urinating on head stones but when they’ve approached dog owners and asked them to put their pets on a lead they’ve been confronted with verbal abuse.

There are signs at the entrances to Holy Trinity Churchyard to keep dogs on leads and to clean up after them, however, these appear to be ignored by a few dog owners.

“It’s appalling!” Cllr Juliet Short said. “If I had put a family member in the churchyard, I wouldn’t want dogs fouling in there. Ban dogs from the churchyard it’s a health and safety issue in town because of the bacteria.”

Town councillors said they had received many complaints from residents regarding dog fouling in Stratford-upon-Avon.

