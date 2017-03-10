Sky’s the limit as Barnett bags a double

STRATFORD TUK sent eight students to compete in last weekend’s Trident National Championships in Manchester.

First up in the junior division was Keira Dhillon, competing in the eight and under category at her first competition.

The seven-year-old did fantastically, winning a bronze medal in patterns.

Also in the junior division was Sky Barnett, who took gold in both patterns and sparring to maintain her unbeaten record.

Demi Barnett competed in a large field of competitors in the ten and under category, but still came away with a silver medal in patterns and a gold in sparring.

Next up saw the black belts compete with Gilbert Blocksidge winning gold in patterns and silver in sparring.

Competing in the black belt veterans’ category, Jason Wright claimed gold in sparring.

Ani Kanbola, Akash Kanbola and Sean Matta narrowly missed out on medals in a very competitive tournament.