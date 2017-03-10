Red Horse District Ward by-election result

FOUR candidates contested the Red Horse District by-election on Thursday 9th March.

John Henry Christopher Feilding (Conservative) was elected with 476 votes, Philip Peter John Vial (Liberal Democrat) 266 votes, Edward Leslie Fila (UKIP) 92 votes, Pat Hotson (Green Party) 58 votes.

The electorate for the Red Horse District ward is 2661 and the turnout for this election was 33.63 per cent there were two rejected ballot papers. Total: 894

The by-election was called due to the resignation of District Councillor Bart Dalla Mura.

Following the by-election the Council make up is:

Conservatives – 30 seats

Liberal Democrats – 4 seats

Labour – 1 seat

Independent – 1 seat

36 seats in total