Poulson considers future as FC Stratford manager

DAVE Poulson admitted he is considering his future as FC Stratford manager following Saturday’s defeat to struggling Boldmere Sports at Knights Lane.

Stratford slumped to their third successive loss as Reece Gibson’s second-half strike was enough to see the visitors claim their first Midland League Division Three victory since December.

The shock setback has left Poulson questioning himself and whether he is the right man to take the club forward.

He said: “I have to decide whether I can get the best out of these players — am I the right person to do it?

“Either I’m not good enough or the players aren’t, but I genuinely believe they are good enough.

“We played Boldmere at the start of the season and we blew them away. On Saturday, I don’t think their team was as good, but we still get beaten by them.”

One of the few plus points on Saturday was the performance of 16-year-old goalkeeper Archie Donaldson, who made some important stops to deny the visitors.

“Archie did really well and he’s going to be such a class goalkeeper. Stratford in general is blessed with some good goalkeepers at the moment.”

Poulson was missing five players for the Boldmere game, but he is expecting them all to return for this weekend’s big Les James Challenge Cup semi-final at Redditch Borough. The winner will take on Paget Rangers in the final at Walsall’s Banks’s Stadium

“We know, when at our best, we can give them a game,” Poulson added.

“It’s down to me to get them up for it. If we can’t get up for a possible final at the Bescot (Walsall’s ground) then we might as well give in, to be honest.”