Young Will sculptor dies

It has been announced that sculptor Larry Holofcener sadly passed away last weekend.

Larry was the renowned American sculptor that generously donated his sculpture of ‘Young Will’ to Stratford-upon-Avon last year.

His wife, Julia, wrote on Facebook: “The love of my life died on Saturday, 4th March, 2017. Larry had had an amazing life and was ready to leave this world a little over a week after his 91st birthday. He was loved and admired by many, and his sculptures will live forever all over the world.”

The Herald met Larry last year, on 23rd February – a day when he was also celebrating his 90th birthday – for the unveiling of Young Will, his statue of Shakespeare leaning over a bench, which is in front of the RSC on Bancroft Gardens. We were charmed by the eloquent and interesting artist; who, as well as painting and sculpting, also wrote musicals, lyrics, poetry and plays, acted and directed.

During the unveiling, Larry was introduced by Cllr Lynda Organ as “a true Renaissance Man”; and indeed he was.

As well as producing many artworks, his achievements included writing musical Mr Wonderful, which starred a young Sammy Davis Junior. As an actor, he appeared in Hello, Dolly alongside Carol Channing and Ginger Rogers.

After the Herald passed on our condolences to his wife Julia, she told us: “The unveiling was the highlight of his life. He loved the fact that people really enjoyed the sculpture. Thank you for caring.”

Larry and Julia lived in Florida and France. He leaves behind two daughters, Suzanne Joffe and Nicole Holofcener, a well-known screenwriter and director.