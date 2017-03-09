Student to quiz Stratford MP on young peoples’ issues

A Stratford student fighting to promote the views of young people in the town is set to quiz Stratford MP Nadhim Zahawi on a number of issues tomorrow.Callum Marshall. 20, a student at Stratford College, said: “I wanted to do this because I was sick of hearing people, many from my generation, complaining but not doing anything about it.

“There have been so many times where I’ve heard people say there’s not enough of this or that in Stratford, but when I ask what they are going to do about it they say nothing because they can’t be bothered.

“There are quite a lot of things young people would like to see happen in Stratford. Improving the Rec ground for example, expanding the skate park and refurbishing the pool.

“I don’t think there are enough facilities for people with disabilities in Stratford either and that is something I would like to raise with him.

“I would like Nadhim to start taking the young people of Stratford and their issues a little more seriously.

“It’s not just issues concerning young people I want to raise, I think older residents have concerns about what the police are doing to tackle antisocial behaviour and also traffic in town.

“I’m a volunteer special constable for Warwickshire Police and although I understand that people want change, I can also see things from the point of view of the police and the council too. I think I’m in quite a privileged position.

“One idea I plan to raise is the possibility of a direct bus service from Birmingham Airport to Stratford, which would help bring in more visitors.”

Callum said he will publish the answers Mr Zahawi gives to the questions on the Stratford facebook forum.