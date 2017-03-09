Work starts on £200million JLR engineering and design centre

Nick Rogers, JLR's Director of Product Engineering, welcomed guests to Gaydon this afternoon (Thursday) as the company marked the start of work on it's new design and engineering centre. Photo: Mark Williamson

A ceremony to mark the official start of work at Jaguar Land Rover’s new £200million design and engineering centre at Gaydon was held today.

During the event, which featured speeches from key members of the company, details of the construction process were set out.

Speakers drew attention to the progress made by the company in recent years and emphasised the company’s ambition for its Gaydon site to be the world’s foremost automotive design studio.

Work is now well underway on the new JLR design and engineering centre at Gaydon.        Photo: Mark Williamson

