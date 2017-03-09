VIDEO: Two hundred at pro-EU group launch

A LEADING academic has urged a pro-EU group in Stratford to end Brexit, writes Matthew Snape.

Stratford4Europe held its first public meeting at Stratford School on Wednesday, 1st March, when Professor Anthony Clifford Grayling insisted that volunteers ‘stop Brexit and keep Britain in the European Union’.

He said that last year’s referendum result was advisable and not binding, arguing that the Leave campaign produced ‘bogus claims’ that misinformed people.

Describing the European Union as magnificent, he said that he is ‘proud that Britain shares its history with famous Europeans like Einstein’.

The professor said that businesses were anxious about losing British access to Europe and that many of them were packing up and leaving.

He said Brexit is a right-wing coup of the Conservative Party and labelled many of the politicians managing Britain’s exit from the European Union as liars and cheats.

Professor Grayling is a philosopher and author. Until June 2011, he was Professor of Philosophy at Birkbeck, University of London, where he taught from 1991. He is also a supernumerary fellow at St Anne’s College, Oxford.

The Stratford4Europe meeting was attended by around 200 people.

Speaking afterwards, group chairman, Jonathan Baker, described it as a ‘spectacular success and far exceeded our expectations’.

Members met Stratford’s pro-Europe MP Nadhim Zahawi two days after.

