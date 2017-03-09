ON this week’s front page there’s the full story on another Stratford-upon-Avon bar losing its licence to sell alcohol – but this time it’s not a short-term measure.

And we report on the latest in the school funding debate and hear from the interim principal of Stratford College who has taken over following the departure of Nicola Mannock last week.

Also in this week’s Herald:

Exclusive first look behind the hoardings as new Bell Court takes shape.

Boundary Commission under pressure over proposed constituency changes.

Stratford to host first sleep out.

Man jailed for eight years after second rape trial.

Renewed concern over Bishopton Bridge.

Authorities meet to discuss car gatherings.

Forum discusses claims over shortage of school place.

Local efforts as part of the national Great British Spring Clean.

Wellesbourne university campus showcased at global property show.

Primary school unveils £300,000 extension.

Two hundred turn out to pro-EU group launch.

All this and more for just 70p!