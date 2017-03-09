Hockey round-up: Stratford’s promotion hopes hit by draw with Hampton

STRATFORD missed out on going top of Midlands Two last Saturday as they were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw at league leaders Hampton.

Trailing Hampton by two points going into the game, the Black and Whites knew a good performance would send them top with just three weeks of the season to go.

Hampton drew first blood after 15 minutes following a well worked short corner but this was where they peaked as for the rest of the game Stratford keeper Oli Tubb was untroubled.

Stratford bounced back five minutes later as Alex Byrd hammered home from close range and the sides went into the break level.

In the second half Stratford dominated all aspects of play, but they were unable to put the ball in the net.

Oli Needham, Terrance Malcolm, James Huggins and Sam Williams all went close but a combination of last-gasp defending, bad bounces and bad luck ensured the scores remained level as the umpires blew for full-time.

The result was greeted by gasps of relief from the home crowd and disappointment from the Stratford faithful who now have it all to do in their last three matches.

Coach Oli Hyatt was positive about the team’s chances of promotion though, saying: “Three wins and we will do it. Three wins.”

Stratford will look to grab the first of those wins against a much improving Coventry and North Warwickshire at Stratford School this Saturday.

Telford Ladies 2-1 Stratford Ladies

STRATFORD Ladies were left frustrated as they slipped to defeat despite a superb team effort at Telford.

This always proves a hard-fought fixture and last weekend’s match was no different.

Stratford started well and went a goal up through captain Gemma Schofield.

The visitors continued to pressurise their opponents, but Telford eventually settled into the game and gained more of the possession, before finally equalising through a short corner routine.

The second half saw a much more open game of hockey as both teams tried for a winner. Stratford continued to defend bravely — often putting their bodies on the line — before Telford snatched a breakaway goal to go 2-1 ahead.

Stratford continued to fight and created several more chances from both open play and short corners, but the equalising goal just wouldn’t come.

Stratford Ladies will be looking to get back to winning ways when they host rivals Bromsgrove this Saturday.