Playbox drama supports Syria crisis appeal

Youth theatre company Playbox Theatre are staging a special project to support Syria crisis appeal charities.

A ten-minute solo drama, Welcome to Fallujah, is being performed at 5pm and 5.45pm on Friday, 17th March, at the Dream Factory, Warwick.

The piece has been written by award-winning playwright Christina Evans, whose contemporary Greek tragedy Trojan Barbie had its UK premier at Playbox in 2011.

Welcome to Fallujah is directed by Playbox’s Stewart McGill. Admission is free and all donations made will be given to the Syria appeal.

Stewart said: “Trojan Barbie introduced us to the work of Christine Evans and it remains a monumental political work which has stayed with our young actors.

“It is appropriate to return to the power of Christine’s committed writing to help us reflect on the global issues facing refugees, the oppressed and, of course, children in warzones.

“The work forms an addition to our global voyages season of challenging global drama at the Dream Factory. We are proud to be staging this.”

Greetings from Fallujah tells the story of Zaynab, a teenage girl living in the Iraqi city in 2003. From there, Zaynab blogs to the world.

Zaynab will be played by Nancy Hall, 19, who has been with Playbox since she was five and joined the National Youth Theatre in 2014. More recently, she completed

the Preliminary Acting Course at Guildhall School of Music and Drama. She is now a member of Playbox’s Resident Ensemble and is currently rehearsing for a production of The Story of The Jaguar and the Old, Old World, which will be performed at the Stratford Literary Festival.

Find out more at www.playboxtheatre.com