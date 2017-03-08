Celebrating World Book Day

Pupils at Stratford Girls’ Grammar School celebrated World Book Day this week – as exams were planned for the official day last Thursday.

The annual event is organised by the United Nations and has been going for 20 years. The celebrations sees kids all over the UK dress as their favourite characters, receive book tokens and take part in the events that schools and community groups run to mark the wonder of reading.

The Herald received lots of lovely photos of local schoolchildren, their teachers and business people dressed up in a colourful array of costumes. See Thursday’s newspaper for a roundup of favourite snaps.