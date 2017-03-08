Warwick School reach NatWest Schools Cup final at Twickenham

TWICKENHAM beckons for Warwick School under-18s after the students beat Felsted School 30-17 in the semi-final of the NatWest Schools Cup.

They will take on Bishop Wordsworth, who beat reigning champions Bromsgrove in the other semi-final at Allianz Park.

“It’s every rugby-playing schoolboy’s dream to play on the hallowed turf,” said Warwick skipper Will Fawcett.

“The sense of joy shared with the supporters in blue and white after the game was electric.”

Warwick started well, with Will Tanner kicking a penalty from 45 metres to put his team 3-0 up.

Another penalty saw them go 6-0 up, but Felsted showed their quality and they capitalised on number of Warwick mistakes to score a try out wide to give them a 7-6 lead.

Warwick bounced back and a powerful carry from Ollie Thorneywork saw him break through three tacklers to wrestle his way over the line and take back the lead 13-7.

The ebb and flow of the first half continued with Felsted earning a penalty and then making the most of an error at the scrum to take a 17-13 lead into the break.

Warwick then produced a superb second-half comeback to win the game in style.

A try from Kieran Curran gave the lead back to the Blue and Whites. Another penalty and a lift in Warwick’s performance at the line-out ensured the bulk of the second half was played in the Felsted half.

Following a set of attacking line-outs Ollie Thorneywork, with assistance from Curran, drove over and allowed Tanner to take the score to 30-17.

The final takes place at Twickenham on Wednesday, 29th March, at 3.40pm.

Warwick’s under-15s will be hoping to join them at rugby’s headquarters when they take on Ivybridge Community College in the NatWest Cup semi-finals on Saturday, 18th March.

Meanwhile, Warwick’s under-14s have also been enjoying plenty of success, winning recent sevens competitions at Solihull, Warwick and Bromsgrove.