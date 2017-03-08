Police crackdown on antisocial motorcyclists in Alcester

Police have issued a warning to anti-social motorbike riders in Alcester following number of incidents in the town in recent weeks.

Several complaints have been made about youngsters riding a motorcycle without helmets on Conway Fields and Captains Hill, causing a nuisance to others using the areas.

It was also reported that the motorcycle was being ridden across public footpaths.

On 22nd February police seized a motorbike after observing three male teenagers riding it in turns.

Officers confirmed that they will continue to monitor the situation and deal with any offences committed and warned that the police have wide ranging powers to deal with people using vehicles in an antisocial manner.

These include seizing vehicles and disqualifying motorists from driving, while offending motorists will be charged for the cost of recovering and storing their vehicle under Section 59 of the Police Reform Act.

A spokesperson for Warwickshire Police, said: “Keep your driving safe at all times and don’t bow to peer pressure and be tempted to mess about with the vehicle when driving or on car parks. Section 59 was written in law to stop anti-social use of motor vehicles.

“Effectively the law is there to stop inappropriate use of vehicles that annoy the public or place people at risk.”