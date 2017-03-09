New jumps season begins at Stratford

NEXT week sees the pinnacle of the jumps season with the four-day Cheltenham Festival but, before that gets underway on Tuesday, there is plenty of interest locally with both Warwick and Stratford staging some competitive racing, writes David Hucker.

Warwick’s meeting on Sunday, which is in aid of the Air Ambulance Service, starts with a preview of the Festival in the Paddock Pavilion, with Grand National winning jockey Jason Maguire and racecourse ambassador and top trainer Dan Skelton returning to the panel. .

As well as six races, the themed day has entertainment for all the family with pony rides, stilts walkers, falcons, ferret racing, shire horses in the paddock and a live acoustic band.

“Warwick’s reputation as a strong proving ground for the Festival is well known across the industry and the Air Ambulance Countryside Day serves as a great warm-up to Cheltenham” said general manager Andre Klein

“We’re delighted to be supporting the Air Ambulance Service with this raceday for the second year and the charity has organised a fantastic Cheltenham preview which is proving to be hugely popular.”

“We’ve developed a strong relationship with the charity and Izzy Cowper from our team will be running the London Marathon to raise funds for the organisation in April”.

Tracy Grunwell, Fundraising Manager for the Air Ambulance added: “Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance and Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance have attended more than 500 incidents involving horses over the last four years, so is a hugely important service for the equestrian world.”

The new jumps season at Stratford kicks off on Monday when the course stages the first of 19 meetings taking place through the summer and autumn.

The main change to the fixture list from last year sees the hunter chase evening move from May into June, which will bring it closer to the end of the point-to-point season on the 18th. Always a well-attended fixture, the Friday evening hunter chase card gets even better in 2017 with a two-and-three-quarter mile Handicap Hunter Chase, the only one to be run in the country, and a Point-to-Point Bumper, one of three such races run this year, the other two being at Exeter and Aintree.

There will be racing on Easter Saturday and the hugely popular back-to-back Sunday meetings in July again feature, with Ladies’ Day planned for the 23rd.

The opening meeting has been boosted by a new partnership with Sky Bet, the first time the bookmakers have sponsored at the course. There will be a number of valuable prizes on offer, including the Sky Bet Juvenile Hurdle, which gets the meeting underway at 2.10pm, and Sky Bet ROA/ Racing Post Jackpot Handicap Hurdle, both of which carry prize funds of £10,000.

The latter is a qualifier for the Challenger Two Mile Series, with the final, carrying a £50,000 prize fund, to be run at Haydock Park on Easter Saturday. Also, should Monday’s winner be owned by a member of the ROA (Racehorse Owners Association), then they will pick up an additional £2,000 under a joint initiative with the Racing Post.

Other races on the six-race card include the Sky Bet Chase (A Novices’ Limited Handicap) over an extended two miles, the Class 3 David Cowgill Memorial Handicap Chase and the Sky Bet Novices’ Hunters’ Chase.

In the lead-up to the meeting, Sky Bet and the racecourse have been running weekly competitions to win prizes including betting vouchers and tickets to the races on Twitter and Facebook.

“In such a huge week for racing, Sky Bet are delighted to be sponsoring at Stratford on the Monday prior to the Cheltenham Festival.

“It will be our first time we have sponsored at the racecourse and we are very much looking forward to working with the team,” said Michael Shinners, Sky Bet’s horse racing PR manager.

Following last year’s announcement, off-course coverage into betting shops and on subscription channels will switch on 1st July from AtTheRaces to Racing UK, giving Stratford a financial stake in the broadcasts.