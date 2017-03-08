Stratford AC runners take on Belvoir challenge

SIX Stratford AC runners competed in the Belvoir Challenge — a 15 or 26 mile event for runners and walkers around the Vale of Belvoir, Leicestershire.

Both routes follow footpaths, byways, tracks and minor roads throughout the beautiful Vale of Belvoir and with the kind permission of the Duke of Rutland, goes through the Belvoir Estate.

Both routes start and finish at Harby Village Hall but each year they are varied in order to keep it fresh and interesting for entrants.

Three Stratford runners opted for the 26-mile distance and the same number in the 15-mile distance

In the 26-mile race, making his debut at the distance was Ivan Sarti who ran a fantastic race to come in 21st overall (3.56.02) in spite of being five minutes late at the start as the parking was a bit chaotic.

Ultra runner Rebekah Loftus finished in 201st place, in an impressive time of 5.52.59 and was 50th lady finisher.

Andy Brown was next to finish for Stratford in 234th place and in a time of 6.32.26. The race was won by Stephen Shanks in 3.20.28 and the first lady to finish was Kit -Yi Greene, in 26th place in a time of 4.04.54

Three ladies represented SAC in the 15 mile race and they were led home by Sarah Bland, who was 128th and 24th lady finisher in the very impressive time of 2.38.09.

Just five minutes behind Sarah was Lesley Kirk who loves nothing better than a long, hilly and muddy race. Lesley finished in 142nd place, in a time of 2.43.23 and was the 33rd lady finisher. Next to finish was someone else who enjoys the mud and the hills, Sarah Odell.

Odell finished in 185th place, in a time of 2.52.14 and was 50th lady to finish.

The 15-mile race was won by Benjamin Griffiths in a time of 1.44.07 and the first lady to finish in 17th place was Bethan Gay in a time of 1.56.15.