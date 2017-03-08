Bamboodle’s licence revoked

BAMBOODLE Bar and Grill in Stratford-upon-Avon has had its licence revoked by Stratford-on-Avon District Council’s Licensing Committee following noise and numerous other complaints.

Members of Stratford District Council’s Licensing Panel met on Thursday 2nd March and decided to revoke the premises licence following a review of the licence towards the end of last year.

The premises review followed a visit by Environmental Health and Licensing officers working together from the District Council on 17th December, following complaints from local residents concerning amplified music and people noise, together with general disturbances and anti-social behaviour in Union Street.

On this visit the officers found a number of licensing conditions being breached; these included door staff not knowing how many people were inside the building; people obstructing the outside pavement and spilling onto the road stopping vehicles making their way down Union Street and excessive noise coming from the building.

