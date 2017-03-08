Bamboodle’s licence revoked

Bamboodle in Union Street, Stratford

BAMBOODLE Bar and Grill in Stratford-upon-Avon has had its licence revoked by Stratford-on-Avon District Council’s Licensing Committee following noise and numerous other complaints.

Members of Stratford District Council’s Licensing Panel met on Thursday 2nd March and decided to revoke the premises licence following a review of the licence towards the end of last year.

The premises review followed a visit by Environmental Health and Licensing officers working together from the District Council on 17th December, following complaints from local residents concerning amplified music and people noise, together with general disturbances and anti-social behaviour in Union Street.

On this visit the officers found a number of licensing conditions being breached; these included door staff not knowing how many people were inside the building; people obstructing the outside pavement and spilling onto the road stopping vehicles making their way down Union Street and excessive noise coming from the building.

Full story and full report from the Licensing Panel in Thursday’s Herald. 

  • Derek Lee

    If anyone is looking for a job we are hiring at the masons arms in long marston and at the old tramway inn Stratford upon avon, silver lining 😃

  • wicked messenger

    good news! another step towards getting this part of town cleaned up – Union St was becoming the new Greenhill St.

    • Derek Lee

      Getting the town cleaned up? Seriously? This city is shit cause there is nothing for people to do for a night out! Which is why the city loses money cause people are so stuben and set in there ways cause they don’t want youth to go any where! No night life will will ruin this city! Massively you can’t rely just on tourist!!!