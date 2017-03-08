Councillors call for district to get priority in superfast broadband roll out

Councillors are calling for Stratford District to be given the highest possible priority in the rollout of superfast broadband in the area following delays to the project.

The District Council is supporting The Coventry, Solihull and Warwickshire Superfast Broadband Project (CSW), currently rolling out superfast broadband in phases throughout the region.

The council is contributing £400,000 towards the rollout, more than any other district or borough in Warwickshire, but due to value for money concerns, a large proportion of the next phase of the rollout will be delayed.

To avoid any further delays the council agreed to liase with the county council and CSW with a view to ensuring Stratford District is given the highest possible priority when the next phase of the rollout begins.

The council will also identify the timing of the likely rollout to those parts of the district still without coverage.

Last week it was confirmed that Ladbrooke, Barford and Wasperton will be among the next villages in the county to receive superfast broadband.

Colin Bannon, BT’s regional director for Warwickshire and the West Midlands, said: “Rolling out fibre broadband to some parts of rural Warwickshire is complex because of the additional infrastructure and equipment needed.

“Work has already begun on this phase of the project and if everything goes to plan we aim to finish this part of the roll-out early next year. Once an area has gone ‘live’, local households and businesses who opt for an upgrade will receive a much more reliable, faster connection.”