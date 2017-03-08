Warwickshire residents reminded to register to vote ahead of County Council election on Thursday 4th May.

Warwickshire County Council is reminding residents to make sure they are registered to vote for this year’s county council elections before the deadline, Thursday 13th April.

The elections will take place on Thursday 4 May, when residents will get the chance to vote for their chosen local county representative. Once elected, councillors are in place to serve and support local residents, and can be contacted about any issues or problems relating to county council provided services.

In order to cast a vote, residents must be aged over 18 and be on the electoral register. Signing up online is quick and easy; go to www.aboutmyvote.co.uk

Once registered, residents will be eligible to vote in all national and local elections by attending a local polling station or registering for postal or proxy voting. Students are able to vote at both their term-time and home address.