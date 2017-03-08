MoD censured over Kineton death

THE Ministry of Defence (MoD) has been issued with a Crown Censure by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) after an agency driver was fatally injured at the MoD’s base in Kineton.

Graham Wood, aged 55, of Bicester, Oxfordshire, was crushed between a reversing lorry and a stationary vehicle on the evening of 19 November 2013. Mr Wood and a colleague were delivering goods to a large holding area.

The HSE investigation found the MoD failed to assess the risks created by the movement of large vehicles in the area, and that they failed to ensure a safe system of work was in place to identify and control the risks presented by the movement of large vehicles in this area.

Following the incident, a safe system of work including marked parking bays, well defined walkways for pedestrians and a one way system has been introduced.

The MoD has accepted the Crown Censure – the maximum sanction for a government body that HSE can bring – but it cannot face prosecution in the same way as non-government bodies.

There is also no financial penalty, but once accepted is an official record of a failing to meet the standards set out in law.

Jane Lassey, HSE’s deputy director of field operations said: “The risks arising from vehicle movements are well known and suitable measures required to reduce these risks are understood.

“Like any other employer, the MoD has a responsibility to reduce dangers to agency workers, as well as their own employees, on their sites as far as they properly can, and in this case they failed Graham Wood.”

Defence Munitions (DM) Kineton covers several hundred acres and also houses the Defence Explosive Ordnance Disposal, Munitions and Search School.