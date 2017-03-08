Community centre project hit by loss of key backers

A project to re-open Stratford’s Ken Kennett Community Centre has been dealt a blow after the charity earmarked to operate the facility decided it was too big a risk to take on.

The centre was shortly due to undergo a £40,000 refurbishment, but Springfield Mind, which had been due to operate the facility, has now confirmed that it will not do so.

This has caused a problem because the money for refurbishment, which will come from local developers and had been underwritten by the town and district councils, was dependent on Springfield Mind’s involvement in the scheme.

With that now gone the councils’ offer to underwrite the money, which would have allowed work to begin as soon as possible, is no longer on the table.

Maria Fennell, chief executive of Springfield Mind, said: “We did some due diligence work and whilst we would love to run the Ken Kennet Centre, we can’t at this time take the financial risk. We would however very much look forward to using the centre when it is up and running.

“It was an unusual request to be asked to run the centre and it’s something we’ve thought long and hard about, but we just can’t take the risk.”

The news comes as a blow to those working hard to re-open the centre, and there is an acceptance that recent developments will delay the project.

To try and find a solution, a new group called the Clopton Community Action Group has been formed to potentially run the centre in place of Springfield Mind.

However the group received more bad news last week when, Stratford District Council failed to adopt a Liberal Democrat amendment to its annual budget, which would have seen the centre subsidised for the next three years.

The amendment had proposed providing a subsidy to the group of £10,000 for 2017/18, £7,500 in 2018/19 and £5,000 in 2019/20, to enable the centre to re-open.

Cllr Chris Saint, leader of Stratford District Council, said: “It is sad that Springfield Mind have stood back from an arrangement to see the Ken Kennet Centre operational.

“The Centre is a community building and the council cannot possibly provide funding without a responsible established management team. If there were to be a case to review our position, then the matter could be considered for a supplementary budget later in the year, though community buildings outside Stratford-upon-Avon are almost exclusively supported by Parish and Town Councils.”

Jason Fojtik, Chairman of the Clopton Community Action Group, admitted that it was a blow to lose Springfield Mind, but the group are determined to find a solution.

Jason said: “I don’t know exactly how long the project will be delayed, there are discussions currently taking place between the community group and the council to work out a viable solution. At this stage it looks like the action group will be taking a more active role in the running of the centre.

“I was very disappointed that the council chose not to help subsidise the centre, the group that will run the centre will need support. There is a high level of social deprivation in the area of the centre and promoting social inclusion is a key part of tackling this. The best way of doing this is through community centres.

“We are hoping the council will look at things again, it’s clear they want to open this centre but the group will need financial support.”

A spokesperson from Stratford District Council said: ‘This is obviously disappointing news but the District Council is still committed to ensuring a suitable community facility is provided in this area and has spent a considerable amount of time and planning to ensure the Ken Kennett Centre stays operational in the interim.

“In the meantime, the District Council is continuing to explore and look at alternative locations to provide a sustainable community centre with adequate facilities, space and provisions to involve and attract the wider community.”

It has been speculated that a new multi-purpose community facility may be included as part of the regeneration of Stratford’s Canal Quarter.