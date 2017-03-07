Vital support for town centre retailers

TOWN centre businesses could benefit from a new training programme being offered to small independent retailers and those involved in building town centre partnerships in towns across Warwickshire.

The training is free to those who sign up and, in return, businesses are being asked to dedicate time and commitment in order to improve their business and the wider town centre offer.

The three packages are: Improve Your Business and Town Centre through Collaborative Working; How to Create Your Own Footfall and; Digital Business Skills for Retailers. The training is being delivered by nationally recognised industry experts in each of these fields.

The training workshops are part of a broader package of support that has been developed by the Warwickshire Towns Network; the team at Warwickshire County Council dedicated to supporting town centres across the County.

Leader of the County Council and Portfolio Holder for Economic Growth, Councillor Izzi Seccombe, stressed the importance of supporting our town centres: “In a climate where internet shopping and the convenience of out of town shopping play a bigger part in serving the needs of consumers, our town centres need more than ever to provide interesting, social and unique experiences for locals and visitors who want that much more from their trip, whilst also providing jobs for local people and supporting the Warwickshire economy.”