On-song Stratford too strong for Wolverhampton

STRATFORD claimed their third win on the bounce with a comfortable 34-13 victory over Wolverhampton at Pearcecroft on Saturday.

Wolves were visiting Stratford for the first time in recent years following their promotion last season, but after a decent start to the season, a run of poor form has seen them slip down to tenth in the Midlands 1 West table.

In contrast, Stratford were on a roll after a couple of narrow victories and they were hoping for a convincing win this time out.

Overnight rain made the pitch quite wet but, although dark clouds threatened, the game kicked off in the dry.

Just two minutes into the match and good counter-rucking by Stratford won a penalty. Nathan Geekie, playing at fly-half, pushed the ball into the Wolverhampton twenty-two for a line-out.

The forwards then mauled the ball towards the try line before being halted illegally. Geekie then stepped-up and, judging the wind to perfection, took the three points on offer.

Within three minutes Wolverhampton hit back when a quickly taken penalty near half-way caught the Stratford defence off-guard and nearly resulted in a try. The attack was stopped close to the line when Wolverhampton won a penalty and the scores were level at 3-3.

Stratford then struggled to get hands on the ball and the defence worked very hard as Wolverhampton had the majority of possession.

There was some relief 15 minutes in when Stratford won a penalty on the Wolverhampton ten metre line and Geekie, with a low and frankly ugly kick, secured another three points.

Soon after that, a Stratford attack broke down close to the try-line with Wolverhampton winning a penalty and the chance to clear.

The kick barely made it to the 22 and at the line-out Stratford managed to steal the ball.

Captain Mark Hibberd reacted quickly to spin the ball to the backs and winger Callum Cook spearheaded the attack down the left wing just inches from touch.

With the last defender committed, Callum slipped the ball to his brother Jo, playing at fullback, who ran in under the posts.

The howls of protest from the travelling supporters that Callum Cook was in touch fell silent when it was realised the person running touch was from Wolverhampton. Geekie slotted the easy conversion and Stratford led 13-3.

After a classic Stratford slow start, the confidence level was high and the lead was extended just two minutes later.

Flanker Sam Joyce made a great break through the Wolverhampton defence who stood and watched as Geekie finished off at the trot under the posts.

He duly converted his own try and the half finished with Stratford in a strong position at 20-3.

Wolverhampton started the second half in a determined mood and was soon on the attack and managed to bundle the ball across the line for an unconverted try.

Stratford hit back within five minutes with wave after wave of attack deep in the opposition 22.

Wolverhampton defended gallantly but Stratford showed great patience and retained the ball well until Joyce forced his way over the line.

Geekie added the extras and Stratford was in the driving seat at 27-8 and looking for the bonus fourth try.

Wolverhampton battled hard even though clearly lacking the stamina of Stratford and the number of stoppages started to increase.

And with the home side able to call on a strong bench, it was only a matter of time before Stratford secured maximum points.

A good counter-attack into the Wolverhampton half broke down with a knock-on.

Stratford managed to wheel the scrum at the first attempt and then, at the reset, managed to win against the head.

Wolverhampton was suddenly on the back foot and Geekie managed to find his way through for his second try which he then made into a seven-pointer.

Close to full-time, Wolverhampton managed a consolation try but really it was academic.

The final score was 34-13 with Stratford taking the full five points and Wolverhampton with nothing to show for the hard work.

The win puts Stratford into fifth place, level on points with Dudley Kingswinford.

Inside centre Jack Young was chosen as man-of-the-match for the Dick Workman Cup.

Stratford’s next match is on Saturday at Bournville, who are just three points off top spot and fighting hard for promotion again. The game kicks off at 1.30pm.

