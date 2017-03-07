Dementia-friendly screening of Dad’s Army

The next dementia-friendly screening at the Stratford Picturehouse is last year’s brilliant remake of Dad’s Army. It will be shown this Wednesday at 12midday.

Dementia-friendly screenings seek to provide a fun and inclusive experience to enable people living with dementia, their families and carers to attend the cinema in a safe and welcoming environment.

Open to the general public too, the screenings are enhanced to suit the needs of people living with dementia: the lights are left on low, there are no adverts or trailers and the audience is allowed to move around – or sing along to any musical numbers – should they wish to.

Free tea, coffee and biscuits are served for half an hour before the film to give people the chance to meet and socialise with others, and to familiarise themselves with the cinema space.

Tony Refson, Services Manager for Alzheimer’s Society in Warwickshire said: “The Stratford Upon Avon Picturehouse is setting a great example for other entertainment organisations to follow as they have demonstrated their commitment to involving people with dementia and are improving the lives of people affected by dementia by giving them opportunities to get out the house and see a film with friends and family. This will support some of the estimated 2100 people living with dementia in Stratford Upon Avon.”

Tickets are at the reduced price of £4 per person, with a free place for accompanying carers.