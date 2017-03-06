Dickin eyes Aintree for Thomas Crapper after Newbury success

GREAT Alne trainer Robin Dickin landed his 14th success of the current season when ten year-old Thomas Crapper, ridden by Charlie Poste, took the feature William Hill “High 5” Supporting Greatwood Gold Cup Chase at Newbury on Saturday, writes David Hucker.

The ultra-consistent horse was winning for just the second time over fences at the 20th attempt to add to his four hurdle wins, taking his career earnings to almost £120,000.

Now a date beckons at the Aintree Festival next month in the Topham Trophy, first run in 1949 and one of just three races at the meeting to be run over the famous Grand National fences.

“He’s a tremendous jumper, who has become a very worldly horse” said a delighted Dickin after the win.

“I can’t believe he’s a veteran as, to me, he’s still a baby. The Topham could be his sort of race” added the trainer.