Van driver airlifted to hospital after M40 crash

A van driver has been airlifted to hospital following a serious accident on the M40 this morning.

The incident, close to junction 3A on the northbound carriageway, happened just after 8am, when a van was reported to have left the road and traveled down an embankment into a bush.

An ambulance, a paramedic area support officer, the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance and the Hazardous Area Response Team were sent to the scene after a number of 999 calls were received.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival, crews found a panel van that had left the motorway to the nearside, gone down a steep embankment and ended up in shrubs.

“The driver, a 38 year old man, was trapped by his leg in the vehicle. Ambulance staff worked with firefighters to extricate the man.

“He had suffered injuries to his head, left leg and foot, possible damage to his pelvis and had neck and back pain.

“He was immobilised and assessed at the scene before being airlifted to the major trauma centre at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham.”