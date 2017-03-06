Good to talk on anniversary

STRATFORD-UPON-AVON Samaritans have celebrated their first anniversary at their new home — the Tyler House community hub.

They celebrated with an event that reflected the building’s history as a resource for young people.

The YOUTH (Young people’s Organisations United at Tyler House) Networking meeting, gave people the chance to discuss the most significant issues affecting young people in the Stratford district, with a focus on their social and emotional health.

It was funded by Stratford Town Trust, as part of their ongoing support for Tyler House. Since it opened 12 months ago, the hub has provided space for more than 60 organisations that support the community.

As well as being the headquarters of Stratford Samaritans, and providing office space for Lifespace and St Basils, the Hub is regularly used by Al-Anon Family Support, Doorway, Heart of England Mencap, Sunny-Side Up, the Parenting Project, Prospects, Stratford Deaf Club, Warwickshire Pride, and the recently launched Welcombe Community Radio.