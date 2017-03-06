Security beefed up to keep travellers out

A £174,000 pot of cash will be spent over the next two years to beef up security at sites where travellers have been illegally setting up camps.

Taxpayers’ money has been set aside as it has been revealed that the number of such camps has been steadily rising over the past few years on council-owned land across the county.

In 2013 there were 92 illegal camps with 507 caravans, rising to 116 with 760 caravans in 2014, 139 with 815 caravans in 2015, and 136 with 884 caravans last year.

The figures do not include camps on privately-owned land.

The hardest hit, according to the figures, has been Warwick district, and its council’s cabinet is expected to approve the money to install preventative measures at 37 sites over the next two years at a meeting on Wednesday, 8th March.

The sites include the Hatton Park estate, St Mary’s Lands and St Nicholas’ Park car park.

The latter two have had several camps set up on them since just before Christmas. Measures at all of the sites include new gates, height restriction barriers, bollards and even the planting of new trees to keep travellers out.

A report set to go before to the cabinet on Wednesday says: “Officers have identified a number of council-owned locations that are vulnerable to unauthorised encampments and have estimated the costs.”

But it adds: “One of the underlying issues is that the council has not been successful in is locating suitable land for transit sites for many years. Indeed Warwick district is the only local authority area in the county not to have any such site.

“Whilst it is not possible to prove a cause and effect between that fact and the high number of unauthorised encampments the district is experiencing, it is clear that the lack of available transit or emergency stopping sites does prohibit the use of some powers that the police possess and clearly if that changed then there would be an additional string to the bow of the police and the council.”

There are four traveller sites across Warwickshire, three are run by the county council, including the site at Pathlow near Stratford, and one is run by Rugby Borough Council. That one has recently had a £900,000 revamp, and between them they have around 90 pitches.

There are also several privately-run sites across the county, and the county council is in the process of establishing two so-called transit sites — one in the north of the county and one in the south, in Southam, which falls into Stratford District.

Better communication between police, councils and other agencies over illegal traveller camps will be at the centre of a new strategy that is also being drawn following a meeting of them that was organised by the county’s police and crime commissioner, Philip Seccombe.